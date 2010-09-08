Logo
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:08.846 48
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:08.849 43
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:08.919 42
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:09.164 44
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:09.339 28
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:09.412 42
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:09.769 44
08 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:09.943 44
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:10.007 39
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:10.159 45
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:10.320 23
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:10.330 44
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:10.332 36
14 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:10.458 48
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:10.532 44
16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:10.569 46
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:10.596 26
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:10.662 44
19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:10.734 46
20 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:11.674 6


