F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:09.011 16
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:09.060 20
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:09.107 28
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:09.395 23
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:09.573 28
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:09.679 23
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:09.922 28
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:10.236 15
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:10.346 28
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:10.361 34
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:10.662 34
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:10.679 34
13 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:10.685 29
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:10.799 30
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:10.934 30
16 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:11.013 28
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:11.037 30
18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:11.176 32
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:11.452 23
20 Nicholas Latifi Force India Mercedes 1:11.493 34


