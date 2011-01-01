Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 44 laps - 1h23m34.476s 1
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG +11.061 1
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer +31.372 1
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +68.605 1
05 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +71.023 1
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes +79.520 1
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +85.953 1
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +87.639 1
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda +105.892 1
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari +1 lap 1
10 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +1 lap 1
12 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
16 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer DNF 2
17 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari DNF 3
18 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari DNF 0
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault DNF 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 DNF 0


Photos
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - German GP 2018 - Race
F1 - German GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - German GP 2018 - Qualifying

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC