F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:42.977 1:41.553 1:58.179
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:43.035 1:41.501 1:58.905
03 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:44.003 1:43.302 2:01.851
04 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:44.004 1:43.014 2:01.894
05 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:43.597 1:43.042 2:02.122
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:42.585 1:41.533 2:02.671
07 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:43.199 1:42.554 2:02.769
08 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:43.604 1:43.126 2:02.399
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:43.834 1:43.320 2:04.933
10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:42.805 1:42.191 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:44.221 1:43.844
12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:44.153 1:43.865
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:43.654 1:44.062
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:43.846 1:44.301
15 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:44.145 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:44.489
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:44.917
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:44.998
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:45.134
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:45.307


