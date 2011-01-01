Logo
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:43.355 29
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:43.523 28
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:43.803 29
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:44.046 25
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:44.129 31
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:44.250 31
07 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:44.662 27
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:45.481 29
09 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:45.537 24
10 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:45.622 25
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:45.753 28
12 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:45.817 29
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:45.935 24
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:46.078 29
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:46.080 33
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:46.153 28
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:46.337 35
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:46.451 35
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:46.470 34
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:46.496 25


