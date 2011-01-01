Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:44.358 19
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:44.509 20
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:44.676 22
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:44.718 17
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:44.724 25
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:45.558 4
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:45.786 22
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:45.951 19
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:46.169 21
10 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:46.210 19
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:46.300 25
12 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:46.387 20
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:46.554 20
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:46.557 19
15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:46.932 23
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:46.965 25
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:47.012 21
18 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:47.364 26
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:47.367 23
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:47.452 13


Photos
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (226 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Hungarian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - German GP 2018 - Race
F1 - German GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - German GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - German GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - British GP 2018 - Race
F1 - British GP 2018 - Starting grid

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC