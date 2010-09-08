Logo
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 55 laps - 1h39m40.382s 1
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +2.581 2
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer +12.706 1
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer +15.379 1
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +47.957 2
06 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 +72.548 1
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari +90.789 1
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes +91.275 1
09 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +1 lap 1
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda +1 lap 1
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +1 lap 1
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +1 lap 1
16 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda DNF 1
17 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes DNF 1
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari DNF 0
19 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari DNF 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 DNF 0


F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Race
