Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Qualifying

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:36.828 1:35.693 1:34.794
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:36.789 1:36.392 1:34.956
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:36.775 1:36.345 1:35.125
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.010 1:36.735 1:35.365
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:37.117 1:36.964 1:35.401
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:37.195 1:36.144 1:35.589
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:37.575 1:36.732 1:36.192
08 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:37.124 1:36.580 1:36.237
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:36.936 1:36.814 1:36.540
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:37.569 1:36.630 1:36.542
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:37.757 1:36.982
12 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:37.619 1:37.132
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:37.934 1:37.309
14 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:37.255 1:37.541
15 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:37.890 1:37.743
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:37.994
17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:38.166
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:38.577
19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:38.635
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:38.682


Photos
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (713 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Brazilian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC