|
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Qualifying
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:36.828
|1:35.693
|1:34.794
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:36.789
|1:36.392
|1:34.956
|03
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:36.775
|1:36.345
|1:35.125
|04
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:37.010
|1:36.735
|1:35.365
|05
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:37.117
|1:36.964
|1:35.401
|06
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:37.195
|1:36.144
|1:35.589
|07
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:37.575
|1:36.732
|1:36.192
|08
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:37.124
|1:36.580
|1:36.237
|09
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:36.936
|1:36.814
|1:36.540
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:37.569
|1:36.630
|1:36.542
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:37.757
|1:36.982
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:37.619
|1:37.132
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:37.934
|1:37.309
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:37.255
|1:37.541
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:37.890
|1:37.743
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|16
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:37.994
|
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:38.166
|
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:38.577
|
|19
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:38.635
|
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:38.682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
