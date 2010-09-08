Logo
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:37.236 37
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:37.280 32
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:37.428 31
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:37.443 35
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.461 40
06 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:37.569 39
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:38.060 30
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:38.230 36
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:38.318 30
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:38.402 33
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:38.506 32
12 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:38.511 37
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:38.725 35
14 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:38.806 31
15 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:38.831 33
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:38.957 35
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:39.502 36
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:39.938 18
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:40.046 33
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:40.935 39


