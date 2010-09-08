Logo
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.491 27
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.945 19
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:39.452 29
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:39.543 26
05 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.102 26
06 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:40.235 21
07 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:40.417 24
08 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.453 21
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.588 21
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:40.663 24
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:40.671 17
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:41.023 24
13 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:41.075 23
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.137 26
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:41.493 22
16 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:41.662 24
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:41.928 22
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:42.114 22
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:42.313 16
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes 1:42.992 26


