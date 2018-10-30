Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Exceptional’ Hamilton deserves title - Leinders

"He belongs in the top five best drivers in F1 history"

 F1


Miniboutik



"Exceptional" driver Lewis Hamilton fully deserves the 2018 title.

That is the view of former F1 test driver turned pundit Bas Leinders, after Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel to the championship with two races to spare last weekend in Mexico.

"You can love him or not, but you have to admit that he is an exceptional driver," the Belgian told the Sporza broadcaster. "What he has achieved this year is well deserved.

"At the beginning of the year, Mercedes certainly did not have the fastest car. Ferrari had the upper hand, but Vettel dropped a few balls and above all Mercedes and Hamilton showed a lot of resilience and that was the deciding factor," Leinders added.

It means Hamilton is now a five time world champion, an achievement matched only by Juan Manual Fangio. Only seven time world champion Michael Schumacher achieved more.

"He absolutely belongs in the top five best drivers in F1 history," said Leinders, a Minardi test driver in 2004.

He admitted that Hamilton’s personality rubs some people up the wrong way, but Leinders said that is only natural.

"If you want to become a multiple world champion, you cannot be a sweetheart," said Leinders.

"A sympathetic guy like (Jenson) Button can become champion once, but to fight for the title year after year, you have to be a bit aggressive and unsympathetic."


30 October 2018 - 13h52, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Calderon says female series would be ’step back’

F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC