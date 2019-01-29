Sergey Sirotkin will join the SMP Racing team in the FIA World Endurance Championship and will drive the number 17 car. In the final three races of the 2018–19 WEC Super Season, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the team will be represented by Sergey Sirotkin, Egor Orudzhev and Stephane Sarrazin.

SMP Racing driver Sergey Sirotkin commented: “I am very glad that I have the honour of defending the colours of the Russian flag on the Russian prototype as part of the Russian SMP Racing team in the World Endurance Championship. We have outstanding line-ups and excellent cars, with which, I am sure, we will be able to fight for the win, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

SMP Racing driver Vitaly Petrov said: “I’m very glad that Sergey will continue to drive with us. He did tests on this car, so he is familiar with it. Today, the car is much better and faster that is why I think he will not have any difficulties, and even if there is a problem, we will always help.”

SMP Racing driver Egor Orudzhev added: “I welcome a new and very talented driver to our team. It will be interesting to work with Sergey. There is no doubt in his speed. I am personally very excited to see what we can achieve all together in the upcoming races of the championship.”

SMP Racing driver Mikhail Aleshin also commented: “It is great that Sergey Sirotkin, a member of the SMP Racing program, joins us. He is a professional of the highest class and his experience will be very helpful for our team.”

Calendar of the upcoming races of the FIA WEC Super Season 2018-2019:

March 17, 2019 – 1000 miles of Sebring (USA)

May 4, 2019 – 6 hours of Spa (Belgium)

June 16, 2019 – 24 Hours of Le Mans (France).