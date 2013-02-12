There will be Serious Competition Ahead in the FIA European Rally Championship during the month of September when three rounds take place over an exciting five-week period.

Super September will consist of the ERC rallies in Czech Republic, Poland and Croatia and is the result of a request by the Croatian motorsport federation to switch its event from an original June slot to September to coincide with the country hosting a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) at the end of that month.

To accommodate this request, ERC promoter Eurosport Events reached agreement with the Rally Poland organisers for their event to move to 13-15 September with the Croatia Rally now taking place from 26-28 September, the weekend when Rally Poland had been due to run. Barum Czech Rally Zlín will conclude on 1 September to kick off a thrilling month of motorsport action, which will receive extensive television coverage on Eurosport. The changes were approved by a fax vote among WMSC members.

François Ribeiro, Motorsport Development Director of Eurosport Events, said: “Changing the calendar once the season is underway is never an ideal situation but we must thank the organisers of Rally Poland for their assistance in accommodating a request by the Croatia Rally. Even though we have now a gravel event in between two Tarmac rallies, the momentum will be high and the ERC will firmly be in the public eye during the month of September.

“While the date of Rally Poland now clashes with the WRC round in Australia, something we had looked to avoid with the FIA, the different time zones and the fact the two rallies appeal to a different competitor base means neither rally should be overly affected.”