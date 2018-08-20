Valtteri Bottas says escaping the F1 news has been impossible during the August break.

The Finn competed in his own duathlon event at the weekend, and was asked by the Finnish press about the big news that has been breaking in recent days.

"I was not going to follow the news but it’s been literally climbing into my ears," the Mercedes driver laughed.

"Daniel Ricciardo made a serious decision because he wants to completely change his environment and take on a new challenge," Bottas said.

"Fernando Alonso had a long and successful career in formula one and at some point he realised that it was time to stop. And Carlos Sainz will take his place and perhaps that change will do him good," he added.

Bottas was also asked about his own role, amid speculation he might soon have to take a back seat to teammate Lewis Hamilton’s championship charge.

"Actually, I’m determined to continue to fight for the championship as long as there is a theoretical chance. It will only change if the team decides it," he said.

"Of course, Mercedes’ interests are always above our own, so the decision will be made by the team, not by me," Bottas added.