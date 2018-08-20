Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Escaping F1 news in summer impossible - Bottas

"I was not going to follow the news but..."


20 August 2018 - 13h10, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says escaping the F1 news has been impossible during the August break.

The Finn competed in his own duathlon event at the weekend, and was asked by the Finnish press about the big news that has been breaking in recent days.

"I was not going to follow the news but it’s been literally climbing into my ears," the Mercedes driver laughed.

"Daniel Ricciardo made a serious decision because he wants to completely change his environment and take on a new challenge," Bottas said.

"Fernando Alonso had a long and successful career in formula one and at some point he realised that it was time to stop. And Carlos Sainz will take his place and perhaps that change will do him good," he added.

Bottas was also asked about his own role, amid speculation he might soon have to take a back seat to teammate Lewis Hamilton’s championship charge.

"Actually, I’m determined to continue to fight for the championship as long as there is a theoretical chance. It will only change if the team decides it," he said.

"Of course, Mercedes’ interests are always above our own, so the decision will be made by the team, not by me," Bottas added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC