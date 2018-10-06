Logo
F1 - Ericsson eyes Indycar move

"I see myself returning to formula one in the future"


6 October 2018 - 11h52, by GMM 

Marcus Ericsson has admitted his next move could be out of formula one and into Indycar.

The Swede has been signed up to stay at Sauber next year as reserve driver, but he is quoted by Brazil’s Globo as indicating he also wants to keep racing.

"We’re also talking to teams in other categories," said the 28-year-old.

"I see myself returning to formula one in the future, and in order to be able to, I want to continue to race in fast single seater cars. Indy is the best championship to do that," Ericsson added.

He said Formula E is not a major consideration.

"It’s definitely one of the options and interesting in many ways, but it may not be the best to stay in the type of racing as formula one. Formula E is more of a career move.

"There are some better options to keep you on the radar to return here," said Ericsson.


