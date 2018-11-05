Efforts have begun to raise the money needed to organise a Dutch grand prix for 2020.

It is reported that Zandvoort has been selected by Liberty Media as the venue for the race, even though the MotoGP circuit at Assen is not giving up.

"If formula one goes to Zandvoort, it would be great for the Netherlands," said Assen boss Arjan Bos.

"But we have received no official comment from FOM and Liberty Media in regards to that," he added.

However, De Telegraaf newspaper reports that major Dutch corporate interests like Heineken, Shell, Randstad, Jumbo, Exact and Ziggo could band together to raise the money.

"We would certainly welcome a formula one race in the Netherlands," a Heineken spokesperson told Algemeen Dagblad.

And a Heineken insider added: "Heineken is a Dutch company, Zandvoort is the beach of Amsterdam and we already sponsor formula one.

"It is logical that we would also be in Zandvoort."

A spokesperson for Exact, a software company that sponsors Max Verstappen, said: "We are not a multinational like Heineken, but we want to see if there is something that we can do."