Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Efforts begin to raise Dutch GP funding

"F1 would be great for the Netherlands"

 F1


Miniboutik



Efforts have begun to raise the money needed to organise a Dutch grand prix for 2020.

It is reported that Zandvoort has been selected by Liberty Media as the venue for the race, even though the MotoGP circuit at Assen is not giving up.

"If formula one goes to Zandvoort, it would be great for the Netherlands," said Assen boss Arjan Bos.

"But we have received no official comment from FOM and Liberty Media in regards to that," he added.

However, De Telegraaf newspaper reports that major Dutch corporate interests like Heineken, Shell, Randstad, Jumbo, Exact and Ziggo could band together to raise the money.

"We would certainly welcome a formula one race in the Netherlands," a Heineken spokesperson told Algemeen Dagblad.

And a Heineken insider added: "Heineken is a Dutch company, Zandvoort is the beach of Amsterdam and we already sponsor formula one.

"It is logical that we would also be in Zandvoort."

A spokesperson for Exact, a software company that sponsors Max Verstappen, said: "We are not a multinational like Heineken, but we want to see if there is something that we can do."


5 November 2018 - 11h57, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Rob Smedley to leave Williams
Next news: Engines staying the same in 2021 - Steiner
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC