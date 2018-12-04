Bernie Ecclestone would have secured a better cockpit for Robert Kubica.

That is the claim of Marcin Czachorski, a former official spokesman for the Polish driver.

Kubica, 33, is returning to the grid in 2019 after an eight year absence due to serious injuries sustained in a rally crash, including a nearly-severed hand.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone said recently that he wished Kubica had a better car to race next year. Williams finished dead last in 2018.

"I think that if Bernie was still in charge, he would have found a competitive car for Robert," Czachorski is quoted by sport.pl.

"F1 would benefit more from that. But Robert has his own plan and knows the path to take. We just need to trust him a little," he added.