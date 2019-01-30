Bernie Ecclestone says he is willing to help resolve a dispute between F1 race promoters and Liberty Media.

The Formula One Promoters’ Association, representing 16 of the 21 race hosts on the calendar, held a meeting and afterwards revealed that the circuits are threatening to quit the sport.

Although not supported by some race hosts including Russia and Mexico, they are nonetheless concerned about the loss of free television coverage, the addition of new races, and the terms of their contracts.

Former supremo Ecclestone, now the nominal ’chairman emeritus’ of F1, has also been largely opposed to how Liberty Media has run the sport since the 2016 takeover.

But he told the Daily Mail newspaper that he is willing to get involved in the dispute with the promoters.

"If people say I should be involved that is up to them," Ecclestone, 88, said.

"I am an employee of the company and will do what I am told. If they want me to help, I am willing to do so. I don’t want to lie on my deathbed and see the sport I created go downhill."

Also not involved in the promoters’ revolt are Monaco, Bahrain, Japan and Abu Dhabi.