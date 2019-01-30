Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone to get involved in F1 promoters dispute

"If people say I should be involved that is up to them"

 F1


Miniboutik



Bernie Ecclestone says he is willing to help resolve a dispute between F1 race promoters and Liberty Media.

The Formula One Promoters’ Association, representing 16 of the 21 race hosts on the calendar, held a meeting and afterwards revealed that the circuits are threatening to quit the sport.

Although not supported by some race hosts including Russia and Mexico, they are nonetheless concerned about the loss of free television coverage, the addition of new races, and the terms of their contracts.

Former supremo Ecclestone, now the nominal ’chairman emeritus’ of F1, has also been largely opposed to how Liberty Media has run the sport since the 2016 takeover.

But he told the Daily Mail newspaper that he is willing to get involved in the dispute with the promoters.

"If people say I should be involved that is up to them," Ecclestone, 88, said.

"I am an employee of the company and will do what I am told. If they want me to help, I am willing to do so. I don’t want to lie on my deathbed and see the sport I created go downhill."

Also not involved in the promoters’ revolt are Monaco, Bahrain, Japan and Abu Dhabi.


30 January 2019 - 11h21, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Pirelli worried about weather for testing

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC