Bernie Ecclestone is not saying whether he will leap to the rescue of the Brazilian grand prix.

The former F1 supremo, who lives part-time in the country and whose wife Fabiana heads their coffee brand Celebrity, has been linked with potentially buying Interlagos.

The circuit is being privatised, leaving the future of the Brazilian grand prix in doubt.

When asked about the race’s future, 88-year-old Ecclestone told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper: "I have no idea. It depends on the commercial prospects."

Pressed further, he added: "I don’t have any news, and if I did I would not tell you or anyone else. But I’m pretty busy."

Ecclestone did praise the presidential election of the controversial right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, comparing him with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"Brazil needs a Putin. Brazilians should not be afraid," he said.

"I believe he (Bolsonaro) will do what is necessary. He will put Brazil back on the map and hopefully make the future happen sooner.

"I am certain he will do what is necessary," Ecclestone added.

As for the way Liberty Media is running F1 in his wake, the Briton has not hidden that he disagrees with many of the American company’s tactics.

"They do things differently, but maybe it will work. Things work in America in a way that does not work anywhere else in the world," Ecclestone said.