"Wrong decisions" mean Fernando Alonso will not be considered one of the true greats.

That is the view of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who agrees that the possibly Indycar-bound Spaniard is one of the "best drivers" ever seen in F1.

"He is definitely one of the best drivers, but sometimes he made the wrong decisions. He is certainly not the greatest in other areas of life," the 87-year-old is quoted by Bild newspaper.

"Stirling Moss was never world champion, but he was one of the greatest," Ecclestone added.

However, Alonso is still revered by F1 fans around the world, and especially in his native Spain.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz is replacing him at McLaren, but the 23-year-old does not think a new Indycar foray for Alonso will hurt formula one.

"I’m not afraid of that," Sainz told AS newspaper.

"There are a lot of formula one fans thanks to Fernando. It is true that many F1 fans came from Spain first for Fernando but they stayed because they like F1 as a sport," he added.

"Of course there will be people who go with Fernando to Indy, but I think it is thanks to Fernando that there is a very large fan base in Spain. I will do everything I can to keep it that way," Sainz said.