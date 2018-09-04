Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone laments Alonso’s ’wrong decisions’

"He is definitely one of the best drivers"


4 September 2018 - 14h08, by GMM 

"Wrong decisions" mean Fernando Alonso will not be considered one of the true greats.

That is the view of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who agrees that the possibly Indycar-bound Spaniard is one of the "best drivers" ever seen in F1.

"He is definitely one of the best drivers, but sometimes he made the wrong decisions. He is certainly not the greatest in other areas of life," the 87-year-old is quoted by Bild newspaper.

"Stirling Moss was never world champion, but he was one of the greatest," Ecclestone added.

However, Alonso is still revered by F1 fans around the world, and especially in his native Spain.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz is replacing him at McLaren, but the 23-year-old does not think a new Indycar foray for Alonso will hurt formula one.

"I’m not afraid of that," Sainz told AS newspaper.

"There are a lot of formula one fans thanks to Fernando. It is true that many F1 fans came from Spain first for Fernando but they stayed because they like F1 as a sport," he added.

"Of course there will be people who go with Fernando to Indy, but I think it is thanks to Fernando that there is a very large fan base in Spain. I will do everything I can to keep it that way," Sainz said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC