Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ecclestone doubts F1 will race in Miami, London

"It will never happen"

 F1


Miniboutik



Bernie Ecclestone doubts Liberty Media’s ability to deliver a second US grand prix on the streets of Miami.

Plans for the Miami race have fallen through for now, but F1 owner Liberty insists it has not given up.

"It will never happen," former F1 supremo Ecclestone told Speed Week.

The 88-year-old said street circuits are notoriously hard to organise, and the plans for Miami were too ambitious.

And "I think the Americans always want a guarantee not to lose money", he added.

Ecclestone said Liberty is "in too much of a hurry with all these new races".

"When they came in, they said ’We’ll have 25 races, six of them in America’. But they don’t know how to do it," he insisted.

Liberty has delivered a new race in Vietnam, but Ecclestone said he decided against that race because of the competing hosts in Singapore and Japan.

"So I let it go," the Briton said.

"If you tell people about formula one there, they don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.

"Whether it’s right or wrong, I don’t know. Everywhere is the right place, as long as people come to the track or turn on the TV," said Ecclestone.

He also scoffed at the latest reports about Liberty eyeing a race in London.

"We looked at it years ago," he said. "It’s too complicated, too many restrictions.

"We had so many meetings and in the end the difference was three million pounds. I said ’That’s the cost of the bottled water at the meetings we still need to have. So let’s just forget the whole thing’."


6 December 2018 - 09h52, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Departing Ericsson says F1 ’artificial’
Next news: Todt proud to ’fight’ for Halo
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC