GERMAN CHAMPION CONFIRMS ERC BID

Reigning German champion Mark Wallenwein will begin his FIA European Rally Championship bid in front of live television cameras when he contests SATA Rallye Açores from 25-27 April.

Wallenwein hopes to contest as many as six ERC rounds in 2013 at the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia Super 2000 although his exact schedule beyond the gravel event remains unconfirmed.

“I want to take the next step in my career and the ERC gives me this opportunity,” said the 25-year-old. “For sure we will do four events but we would like to do more. I don’t have the experience to fight for podiums but if I can be in the top eight in Açores I will be happy and, of course, the live television coverage will be very important for my sponsors and partners.”

Eurosport and RTP Açores will show four stages of the event live.

RENAULT TEAM GETS READY FOR ERC START IN CANARIAS

With 20 days to go until the FIA European Rally Championship resumes on Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés, the Renault Sport Technologies squad is gearing up for its first outing of 2013.

Renault Sport Technologies is entering a brace of Mégane Renaultsport N4s for Germain Bonnefis and Robert Consani on seven rounds of the ERC, starting with the island event from 21-23 March.

“Rally has been in Renault’s genes for more than 80 years, and we are proud and thrilled to present this ambitious project,” said Renault Sport Technologies Team Manager Eric Balondrade. “With the Mégane Renaultsport N4 and the teams we’ve got in place, we’re aiming to add even more race wins and titles to the make’s long list of triumphs.”

MOUTON SUPPORTS NEW FIA ERC LADIES’ TROPHY

FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President Michèle Mouton is backing the new-for-2013 FIA ERC Ladies’ Trophy, which begins on Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés next month.

Mouton remains the most successful female rally driver in history having won four rounds of the world championship in the past.

“We want to do all we can to encourage more women to participate in motorsport and really welcome this initiative by Eurosport Events,” said Mouton. “Hopefully this will encourage more women on to our rally stages and give a clear message that motorsport is open to all.”

FIA HEADS ATTEND ERC MEETING IN ZAGREB

FIA Rally Director Jarmo Mahonen joined Michèle Mouton, the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President, in attending a meeting of European Rally Championship event promoters in Zagreb last week.

Mahonen visited Rally Liepāja-Ventspils earlier this month (pictured) and plans to attend a number of further rounds in 2013 as part of his commitment to help the ERC grow in partnership with promoter Eurosport Events, which he underlined by travelling to the Croatian capital.

François Ribeiro, Eurosport Events’ Motorsport Development Director, said: “The meeting gave us an opportunity to update them on the promotional activities we’ve done since we signed our contract with the FIA last September, such as international TV distribution and some of the promotional upgrades to come from Canarias onwards.”

TREE-PLANTING EVENT PLANNED ON GRAN CANARIA

Organisers of Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés are planning a tree-planting programme on 17 March. Drivers, co-drivers – even members of the public – are being invited to support the initiative, which is being designed to lessen the environmental impact of the asphalt event.

Germán Morales, President of the Organising Committee of Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés, said: “It will be a great opportunity to prove that motorsport and environmental conscience go together. This tree planting will remind the public attending this event how important it is to preserve the environment.”

Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés counts as round three of the 13-event ERC season.

OUTLINE TOUR DE CORSE DETAILS REVEALED

Giru di Corsica-Tour de Corse organisers have revealed outline details of the route of round five of the FIA European Rally Championship in May.

Starting in the picturesque harbour town of Calvi on Friday 17 May, the asphalt rally will feature 11 stages over a competitive distance of 248.08 kilometres.

Friday’s route consists of six stages with a stop in Corte and an overnight halt in Ajaccio. The itinerary for day two, Saturday 18 May, which will be based around Ajaccio, includes five stages. The popular rally, known as the Rally of 10,000 Corners due to the high frequency of twists and turns, is celebrating its 56th anniversary in 2013.

FIESTA R5 SET FOR DEBUT RALLY RUN

M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta R5 will appear on a competitive rally for the first time next month. Matthew Wilson will drive the course opening zero car on the Malcolm Wilson Rally, a national event in the United Kingdom sponsored by his father, Malcolm, the Managing Director of M-Sport.

“It makes sense to run the car for the first time on the Malcolm Wilson Rally,” said Wilson Sr. “We can make some good promotion on the rally. It’s a good place to show the car off and everybody’s really excited about this car.”

Wilson Jr has conducted a significant amount of running in the Fiesta R5, which is due to appear in the FIA European Rally Championship later this season.

FAMOUS T16 NAME BACK IN RALLYING

The famous T16 name will return to international rallying in 2013 after Peugeot confirmed it would be rebranding its 208 Type R5 the 208 T16 when it battles for glory in the FIA European Rally Championship this season.

Peugeot is currently testing and developing its R5-specification challenger ahead of its planned competition debut in the latter part of 2013. The 208 T16 will eventually succeed the 207 Super 2000 as the French make’s flagship rally car.

The T16 name is famous throughout the world having adorned Peugeot’s legendary 205 Group B rally car (pictured left), which achieved considerable success in the mid-1980s. ERC frontrunner Craig Breen is conducting much of the testing of the 208 T16. The Irishman tweeted: “An iconic name to follow what will be an iconic car.”

Last week, Peugeot celebrated the 30th anniversary of the launch of its 205 road car.

ERC ACE BREEN KEEPS BUSY

Craig Breen has been keeping busy since his impressive run to second overall on Rally Liepāja-Ventspils earlier last month.

Not only has the 23-year-old signed a long-term agreement with V&V Sport Management, he has also been appointed a brand ambassador for Peugeot Ireland to help promote sales of the new 208 Active 1.4 HDI. The 208 contributed to a seven per cent market share growth for Peugeot in Ireland in January.

“This is incredible and beyond my dreams,” said Breen. “I am really excited to work with a manufacturer like Peugeot Sport and to become a Brand Ambassador for Peugeot Ireland has really sealed the deal for me.”

Breen is combining his ERC campaign with Peugeot Sport Academy-Saintéloc by testing the renamed 208 T16 R5 challenger.

DOUBLE PODIUM FOR FAMILY TEMPESTINI

Family Tempestini had plenty of reason to celebrate when Simone Tempestini joined his father Marco on the podium of Rally Ronde Valli Arnaresi, a regional rally in Italy last weekend.

The Tempestinis are contesting the FIA European Rally Championship in 2013 in a pair of Subaru Impreza R4 STIs run by the Napoca Rally Academy operation. They were using the event in Italy to prepare for some of the asphalt rounds of the ERC later this season.

“I didn’t expected to be on the podium but I won the last stage and here I am,” said Simone Tempestini. “It was a nice rally and for me it is important to test as much as possible. For me this is a learning year and every good result is good for my confidence.”

The Tempestinis had previously finished on the podium together in the Romanian Slalom Championship. Napoca Rally Academy is registered for the ERC Production Car Cup for Teams.