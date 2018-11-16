Belgian grand prix boss Andre Maes doubts the Netherlands can quickly put together an F1 project.

After 35 years promoting the iconic race at Spa-Francorchamps, promoter Maes is stepping down. Formule 1, a Dutch publication, said his replacement is not known.

But the Spa race’s future is at least secure, after Maes inked a new three-year deal with Liberty Media earlier this year.

However, reports that promoters at former F1 circuit Zandvoort are in talks with Liberty could endanger nearby Spa’s medium-term prospects on the calendar.

Maes says competition is not a problem.

"It is only natural that we constantly have to fight for our place," he said.

"We do not veto a race in the Netherlands, but we have asked if there are plans. If there is a Dutch grand prix, they will need at least three years to prepare everything."