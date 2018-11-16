Logo
F1 - Dutch GP preparations to take ’years’

"They will need at least three years"

Belgian grand prix boss Andre Maes doubts the Netherlands can quickly put together an F1 project.

After 35 years promoting the iconic race at Spa-Francorchamps, promoter Maes is stepping down. Formule 1, a Dutch publication, said his replacement is not known.

But the Spa race’s future is at least secure, after Maes inked a new three-year deal with Liberty Media earlier this year.

However, reports that promoters at former F1 circuit Zandvoort are in talks with Liberty could endanger nearby Spa’s medium-term prospects on the calendar.

Maes says competition is not a problem.

"It is only natural that we constantly have to fight for our place," he said.

"We do not veto a race in the Netherlands, but we have asked if there are plans. If there is a Dutch grand prix, they will need at least three years to prepare everything."


16 November 2018 - 12h12, by GMM 



