Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Dream win for Loeb in Spain

Frenchman victorious at Rally de España

 F1


Miniboutik



Sébastien Loeb scored a thrilling fairytale victory at RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España on Sunday afternoon – more than five years since his last WRC win.

The nine-time world champion, driving a Citroën C3, won the mixed surface fixture by 2.9sec from Sébastien Ogier’s Ford Fiesta in a pulsating final speed test shootout.

Elfyn Evans snatched third from Thierry Neuville in the final few metres when the Belgian hit a stone and broke his Hyundai i20’s rear right wheel. He finished fourth and surrendered the FIA World Rally Championship lead to Ogier by three points heading to next month’s final round in Australia.

Ott Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Ogier took four points for second with Loeb scoring three in third. Evans and Dani Sordo took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.


28 October 2018 - 13h38, by www.wrc.com 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Spain, SS15-16: Loeb hits the front

F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC