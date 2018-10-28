Sébastien Loeb scored a thrilling fairytale victory at RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España on Sunday afternoon – more than five years since his last WRC win.

The nine-time world champion, driving a Citroën C3, won the mixed surface fixture by 2.9sec from Sébastien Ogier’s Ford Fiesta in a pulsating final speed test shootout.

Elfyn Evans snatched third from Thierry Neuville in the final few metres when the Belgian hit a stone and broke his Hyundai i20’s rear right wheel. He finished fourth and surrendered the FIA World Rally Championship lead to Ogier by three points heading to next month’s final round in Australia.

Ott Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Ogier took four points for second with Loeb scoring three in third. Evans and Dani Sordo took two and one point respectively.

