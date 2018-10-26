Niki Lauda’s doctors are not ruling out a return to the F1 paddock for the Mercedes team chairman in time for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

It emerged this week that, after two months in hospital following a lung transplant, the F1 legend has now left hospital and entered a rehabilitation clinic.

"The engine is humming again, but now we have to work a little bit on the chassis," Lauda’s chief doctor, professor Walter Klepetko, smiled.

When asked if a return to the paddock in Abu Dhabi is a possibility, he answered: "That would be great of course, but the most important thing is that the rest of his recovery is very good.

"I don’t want to guess. I’m not a clairvoyant.

"But basically the goal is that he gets back to the life he was used to," Dr Klepetko added.

In the paddock in Mexico, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said there is no rush for 69-year-old Lauda to return.

"He has undergone a very difficult procedure and will now work hard in rehab so he is back to his old self," he told Bild newspaper.

"It will take some time, but all of us in the team are looking forward to his return," said Wolff.