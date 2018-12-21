Logo
F1 - Denmark not giving up on F1 race

New hopes after Copenhagen said no

A Danish official has not given up on bringing formula one to the country.

Earlier, plans for a 2020 race on the streets of Copenhagen were well advanced and supported by Liberty Media, until mayor Frank Jensen said the project "carries too much risk".

But Helge Sander, who was behind the Copenhagen plans, is not giving up.

"The positive mood about formula one has unsurprisingly caused other municipalities to react," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"If there is a sufficiently interesting project elsewhere in Denmark, it must of course be investigated whether the practical, political and economic conditions are all present," he added.

"Looking at the calendar, it is by no means a prerequisite that a grand prix should be run in the country’s capital," Sander said.


21 December 2018 - 12h04, by GMM 



