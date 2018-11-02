Logo
F1 - De Vries plays down Williams ’rumours’

"Jumbo is not and will not invest any money in my career"

Nyck de Vries has played down reports he might complete Williams’ 2019 driver lineup.

The beleaguered British team is looking for a well-funded driver to be George Russell’s teammate.

Robert Kubica and Esteban Ocon have been linked with the seat, but thought to be better funded are Esteban Gutierrez and 23-year-old Dutch F2 driver de Vries.

De Vries, also a sports car driver and part of McLaren’s driver development programme, was reported to have secured the backing of the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo.

"There have been rumours in the media about myself and Jumbo in relation to Williams," he said.

"To clarify things, Jumbo is not and will not invest any money in my career.

"Of course we are collectively looking at career opportunities, however this is certainly not our philosophy and strategy," de Vries added. "I hope to announce my future plans soon."


2 November 2018 - 11h14, by GMM 



