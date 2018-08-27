Logo
F1 - DTM ’better than F1’ - Zanardi

"DTM is currently the best and most exciting series"


27 August 2018 - 15h11, by GMM 

Alex Zanardi thinks the German touring car series DTM is better than formula one.

The former F1 and Indycar driver will do some guest appearances in a hand-controlled DTM car this year.

He told DPA news agency: "In my opinion, DTM is currently the best and most exciting series in the world. Better than formula one.

"The level of competition is not as high as it is in the DTM," the Italian added.

Zanardi said the biggest problem in F1 is that the drivers for the top couple of teams are almost guaranteed victory.

"If you’re lucky enough to drive a Mercedes or a Ferrari, even if you’re significantly slower than your teammate, you’ll probably end up in the top 10 simply because you’re driving a better car than the rest," he said.

"That’s different in DTM."


Miniboutik










