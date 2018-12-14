DAMS have completed their 2019 line-up with the signing of Sérgio Sette Câmara. The McLaren F1 test and development driver will race alongside Nicholas Latifi.

Last season, the 20-year-old Brazilian ace scored eight podium finishes, a pole position in Hungary, and he finished sixth in the championship, despite having to sit out the Monaco round following an injury.

Sette Câmara is also a proven winner in Formula 2, after taking victory in his debut campaign at Spa-Francorchamps in 2017.

He tested with DAMS at the post-season testing at the Yas Marina Circuit where he impressed the team.

Jean-Paul Driot said: “We are delighted to have such a strong team for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 season. We are excited for Sergio to come on board with us. We have followed him for several years and in 2018 he demonstrated his impressive speed with a lot of podium finishes. The goal is to fight for both championships, and Sergio should be in the battle for victories at every race. We hope to give him the best opportunity to showcase his skills next year, and earn an F1 drive in the near future.”

Sergio Sette Camara added: “I’m really glad to join DAMS for 2019. The team is extremely well prepared, which I’ve seen first-hand when I went to the workshop and during the Abu Dhabi test. Through my career DAMS has always been a reference in Formula 2 and GP2 before that. It has had plenty of success across the various series it has competed in. I already know many of the squad members, especially the F2 department who made me feel really comfortable. It’s very satisfying when you go to a team and feel so welcome. I am looking forward to 2019, and believe we will have an excellent season.”