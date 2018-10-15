Logo
F1 - Current tyre rules ’absurd’ - Prost

"Let them try to play with each other"


15 October 2018 - 08h30, by GMM 

Alain Prost says the tyre rules in formula one are "absurd".

The F1 legend and Renault team advisor told France’s L’Equipe: "We must give more freedom to the teams.

"Let them try to play with each other by betting on their tyres. Now everything is completely stereotypical," Prost, a quadruple world champion, said.

"Look at qualifying in Sochi. Some teams did not want to get into the third segment so they didn’t have to start on the worst tyres for the race. That’s absurd," he insisted.

"The drivers just want to fight and do their best, but try explaining to viewers why eleventh is better than eighth. It’s the wrong way."


