The administrators who approved Lance Stroll’s recent Force India takeover are being sued.

Last month, a Russian fertiliser company called Uralkali said the Force India administrator, FRP Advisory, did not take its "competitive bid" for the team seriously.

Now, Uralkali says it is suing the administrators in London’s High Court for "substantial damages".

"If a claim is issued it will be defended vigorously," FRP Advisory responded in a statement.