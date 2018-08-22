Force India’s takeover by the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium could have hit a road bump.

A company called Uralkali, headed by Russian Dmitry Mazepin whose son is a Force India test driver, is questioning the Stroll takeover.

Uralkali claims it put together a "competitive bid" for the team, but says the conditions placed upon it by the administrators were unfair.

In a statement, the Mazepin-led potash company said the administrators "refused to engage" and "did not reply to phone calls and emails".

"Uralkali considers that the process conducted by the administrator may not be in the best interests of Force India’s creditors and other stakeholders, and the sport in general," it added.