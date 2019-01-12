Citroën Total World Rally Team today unveils the new colours of its C3 WRCs, driven this year by Sébastien Ogier – Julien Ingrassia and Esapekka Lappi – Janne Ferm, as the 2019 WRC season is officially launched at the Autosport International show in the NEC Birmingham. A brand new livery, designed to celebrate the brand’s centenary, as Red Bull returns alongside long-standing partners Total and Michelin.

A hundred years ago, French industrialist André-Gustave Citroën founded the Citroën brand. It has since become a major global manufacturer, one where motorsport has always been of vital importance. To celebrate its centenary, the C3 WRC is this year adorned with the double chevrons of the brand’s original logo and features a symbolic reference to 1919, the year in which the brand was founded, equally confirming its commitment to racing.

The C3 WRC’s livery still features its long-standing partner Total. In fact, 2019 sees Citroën and the French oil company enter the fifty-first year of their technical and sporting partnership. Equally strong ties have been forged with Michelin over the years, which is why the world famous French tyre manufacturer will also be supporting the team this year, whilst Red Bull, the famous energy drink that previously sponsored Citroën in the WRC between 2008 and the end of 2012, will feature on the Satory-based team’s official clothing and cars.

Following the media launch at Autosport International, the real action will get underway on the tricky roads of the forthcoming Rallye Monte-Carlo (22-27 January) for Sébastien Ogier – Julien Ingrassia and Esapekka Lappi – Janne Ferm. The opening round will be followed by another thirteen, equally demanding events, with the season set to conclude once again in Australia (14-17 November). Citroën Total WRT, which already has claimed some 99 WRC victories since 1999, will be attacking the new season determined to pass the hundred mark in World Rally Championship wins and fight for the world title.