Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Cars to take ’huge’ performance hit in 2019 - Green

"We are talking about several seconds in laptime"

 F1


Miniboutik



F1 car performance has taken a "huge" hit with the advent of the new technical regulations for 2019, according to a current technical director.

In a bid to improve overtaking, the FIA has mandated a raft of changes for this year, most notably to the front wing.

Force India technical boss Andy Green said he was shocked when the changes were applied in the wind tunnel.

"The whole thing throws us back about two years in development," he told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

"I don’t know if we can even make it back to what we had before with these regulations."

Green recalls with particular horror the first time Force India tested the 2019 technical rule changes.

"The car looked really bad when we first put it in the wind tunnel," he said.

"The performance loss was huge. We are talking about several seconds in laptime."

Green said it will therefore be a very busy year for the engineers who are involved in developing the cars.

"The learning curve is very steep for everyone," he said. "I expect a long fight.

"Once the new season gets going, engineers will definitely be keen to see what solutions the competition comes up with."

As for whether the rules really will make overtaking easier in 2019, Green answered: "That’s not easy to say. But I’m already worried about it."


18 January 2019 - 11h04, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: ’Leaked’ McLaren 2019 photo was a fake
Next news: Vettel must ’regain his head’ in 2019 - Tavoni
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC