The next step for F1 is a Vietnamese driver.

That is the claim of F1 chief executive Chase Carey, after Liberty Media announced that Hanoi will host a street race starting in 2020.

Some think the news is actually an embarrassment for Carey, who had earlier tried but failed to take Miami to the calendar.

Vietnam is instead Liberty’s first new race, but Carey insists that Asia is in fact "a cornerstone to our long term growth strategy".

"I think in the past there was a bit of a short term view towards many of the things we did," Carey told AFP news agency.

He doesn’t deny that the success of the new Vietnam race could be helped by a local driver being on the grid.

"We’d love to have a Chinese driver, an American driver, a female driver, a Vietnamese driver, all be part of our future," said Carey.