F1 test driver Tatiana Calderon says she is not very interested in the new female-only single seater category ’W Series’.

The 25-year-old Colombian says she is aiming higher, and will get those ambitions started in Mexico this week with a test for the Swiss team Sauber.

Although it will only be a 100 kilometre run for filming purposes, it will be the first time since Susie Wolff three years ago that a woman has driven a F1 car in an official capacity.

"Of course I’m excited," Calderon told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

"It’s a big step, but I’ve been working towards this moment for so long."

She said she discovered her passion for racing at the age of 9, and "My mum didn’t like it so much and wanted me to play tennis. But my dad liked it and supported me," she revealed.

Sauber is also supporting Calderon.

"She is getting better and learning quickly," said team manager Beat Zehnder. "Tatiana should get used to the handling of a formula one car on Tuesday.

"But a real formula one test will come," he added.

As for the new women-only ’W Series’ championed by former F1 driver David Coulthard, Calderon has mixed feelings.

She says she personally wants to take on the men.

"Women naturally have 30 per cent less muscle, so I have to work more," said Calderon, revealing that she trains for six hours per day.

"Especially on the neck muscles," she said. "I have already gained nine centimetres in terms of circumference in that area."

Commenting specifically on the ’W Series’, Calderon said: "Well, it is definitely good for young girls to be introduced to the formula (type) cars.

"But for me it would be a step backwards. They use formula 3 cars there and I want to go to formula 2," she insisted. "And I’m always measuring myself against the best."