The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is delighted to announce that Test Driver Tatiana Calderón will be driving the Sauber C37 during a Promotional Event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez on the 30th October 2018. The event will see the Colombian race driver complete up to 100 kilometres at the renowned circuit in Mexico City.

Tatiana Calderón has been working with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for the past two seasons, and is currently performing her duties as Test Driver for the team alongside her engagement as full-time GP3 driver. The event in Mexico will mark the first time that a Latin American female driver experiences driving a Formula One car, setting a milestone in female presence at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Telcel, a leading Mexican wireless telecommunications provider, and Infinitum will be the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team’s Race Partner for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix, as well as the Promotional Event on the 30th October. The Telcel logo will feature on the rear wing as well as the nose cone of the Sauber C37.

Tatiana Calderón, Test Driver Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team

“I am very thankful and excited about the opportunity given to me by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, Escudería Telmex, Telcel, Infinitum and Claro to drive a Formula One car for the first time in my career. Since I started racing, my dream and goal has been to drive at the highest level one day. It will be an incredible experience to discover the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez from the cockpit of the Sauber C37 in Mexico City. As a Latin American driver, there could not be a more special place for me to make my debut behind the wheel of a Formula One car.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“We are pleased to announce that Tatiana Calderón will be driving our car during a Promotional Event in Mexico. Over the past two years of our collaboration, Tatiana has proved to be a valuable part of our team by continuously showing her dedication to our project, as well as a very strong work ethic and enthusiasm for our sport.”

Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board of América Móvil

“We are very proud to be part of Tatiana’s project. Her career has been built with talent, effort, sacrifice and dedication which is widely reflected in her results that have made her the first Latin American woman to be part of a Formula One team with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. This allows her to achieve a new goal representing an important step in her career and pride for all race fans in Colombia and Latin America, particularly for women and racing in general.”