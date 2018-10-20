Formula 2 driver Sergio Sette Camara looks set to enter F1 for 2019.

The Globo broadcaster reports that the 20-year-old Brazilian is expected to become McLaren’s third driver, replacing Lando Norris.

The deal should be announced at the Interlagos race next month, with Sette Camara tipped to drive in some Friday morning sessions.

The deal is linked with McLaren’s new-in-2018 sponsorship with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.