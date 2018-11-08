|
F1 - Brazilian ready for McLaren reserve role
"With some caution, I could do it"
Sergio Sette Camara says he is ready for formula one.
The 20-year-old Brazilian driver, who will stay in Formula 2 next year, will also be a McLaren test driver in 2019.
He is backed by team sponsor Petrobras but insists Brazilian drivers are still "taken seriously" in F1.
"We are recognised as a country that produces good drivers, even though we do not have as strong an economy as the Europeans," Sette Camara told Brazil’s Globo.
McLaren said he will have a test and development role, but he may also be on call in case Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris cannot race.
Asked if he is ready for a grand prix, Sette Camara answered: "I believe so.
"I think you need a few days of testing to face a race weekend with a formula one car, but with some caution, I could do it.
"In the end it’s still a formula car, and the F2 car is already fast. Of course it’s one more step, but I think I would have it under control," he said.
