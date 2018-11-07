With only two more Grands Prix remaining, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team takes to the final rounds of the 2018 season highly motivated and confident.

After bringing home a double points-finish and advancing to P8 in the Constructors’ Championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, the team heads to the renowned Interlagos circuit with the goal of adding additional points to its tally. The track will demand that drivers and teams optimise their cars’ performance and balance – with long straights and interesting corner combinations posing unique challenges – but the weather can also play a defining role on the outcome of this race weekend.

Antonio Giovinazzi will complete FP1 for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team at Sao Paolo, taking over the cockpit from Marcus Ericsson.

Marcus Ericsson

“We are arriving in Brazil with a good feeling after a strong weekend in Mexico, where we finished with both cars in Q3 and the points. Our confidence is high and we will fight hard to keep this good form. The track in Sao Paolo is a classic. I have been there a few times now, and it is always fun to drive. The lap is short, so the lap times across the teams are very close, which will be a challenge. The weather is changeable and that always plays a significant role. I am motivated to finish the season on a high and will do the best job possible.”

Charles Leclerc

“We are heading to Brazil for one of the last two races of the season. After a great result with both cars scoring points in Mexico, we are confident of our potential and will build on the progress we have made so far. We will fight to have another strong result at Interlagos, and give our all to end the season on a positive note. It is an interesting circuit to drive, and I look forward to racing there.”

Track facts:

The traditional circuit at Interlagos offers a relatively high number of challenges considering the short lap distance. Balancing the demand for speed on the two long straights with the stability and grip requirements of the infield will be challenging for both the drivers and engineers. Moreover, the changeable weather often adds to that challenge at this time of the year.