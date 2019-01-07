Logo
F1 - Brawn eyes ’solutions’ to Schumacher injuries

"They have never relented with their support"

Ross Brawn is confident there will be "solutions" to Michael Schumacher’s brain injuries in the future.

The F1 sporting boss is a close friend of F1 legend Schumacher, whose family is keeping the health condition of the seven time world champion secret.

Brawn says Schumacher’s wife Corinna and children Mick and Gina-Maria have been through "such a tough time" in the five years since the skiing crash.

"They have never relented with their support for Michael and their belief there will be solutions ahead," he told BBC 5 Live.

"It’s a very difficult topic to talk about because of the privacy that the family want, and I have to respect that. And they were very moving visits particularly in the early days."

"We’re all optimistic about finding solutions in the future and there will be a time when things move forward for Michael."


7 January 2019 - 10h06, by GMM 



