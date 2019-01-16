Logo
F1 - Bottas targets 'best season of my career'

"I was able to switch off from formula one"

Valtteri Bottas says his goal is to drive the season of his career.

Although driving for F1’s fastest team, the Finn is under pressure. He struggled alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2018 and now Esteban Ocon is threatening to take his place for 2020.

"The holidays are basically over now," Bottas is quoted by Iltalehti newspaper.

"On Tuesday I travel to Switzerland for the first public relations work," said the 29-year-old, who over the holiday period has grown a beard.

"I forgot to shave and now there is no reason to shave it off," Bottas laughed.

During his vacation, plenty of observers have criticised Bottas’ 2018 season, and his long time sponsor has pulled out.

"On holiday I was able to switch off from formula one and do other things. I have tried to avoid any of the criticism, even though it can also be used as a stimulus," he said.

"I am happy to start the new season. The goal is to drive the best season of my career," Bottas insisted.


