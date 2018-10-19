Valtteri Bottas has dismissed suggestions his Mercedes adventure could end after 2019.

The Finn is signed up for next year, but there is speculation Esteban Ocon is happy to sit out 2019 because he is lining up Bottas’ full works seat for 2020.

Asked if that is a worry, Bottas said in Austin: "My future depends only on me.

"If my performances meet expectations, everything will be fine. If for some reason I don’t get results then it will be my mistake.

"But if everything goes the way I am planning, I have nothing to worry about," he added.