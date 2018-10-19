Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas not worried about Ocon threat for 2020

"If everything goes the way I am planning"


19 October 2018 - 12h13, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas has dismissed suggestions his Mercedes adventure could end after 2019.

The Finn is signed up for next year, but there is speculation Esteban Ocon is happy to sit out 2019 because he is lining up Bottas’ full works seat for 2020.

Asked if that is a worry, Bottas said in Austin: "My future depends only on me.

"If my performances meet expectations, everything will be fine. If for some reason I don’t get results then it will be my mistake.

"But if everything goes the way I am planning, I have nothing to worry about," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()