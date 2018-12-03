Jacques Villeneuve thinks Valtteri Bottas’ days at Mercedes could be numbered.

Ross Brawn, the F1 sporting boss, thinks the Finnish driver’s performance was the champion team’s only significant weakness in 2018.

Some have suggested Bottas could benefit from the advice of Nico Rosberg, the former Mercedes driver who overcame defeat to beat Lewis Hamilton to the title two years ago.

"No, I don’t need his advice," Germany’s formula1.de quotes Bottas as saying. "I need to find my own way both as a driver and a man."

Speed Week quotes Bottas as saying that he will drive "as though I have nothing to lose" in 2019.

But Villeneuve, the 1997 world champion, thinks Bottas could actually lose his seat.

He said the season finale in Abu Dhabi recently was even "embarrassing" for the 29-year-old.

"I think there is a possibility that Bottas will be replaced by Esteban Ocon during the 2019 season," Villeneuve is quoted by Sky Italia.