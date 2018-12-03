Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas could lose seat during 2019 - Villeneuve

"There is a possibility"

 F1


Miniboutik



Jacques Villeneuve thinks Valtteri Bottas’ days at Mercedes could be numbered.

Ross Brawn, the F1 sporting boss, thinks the Finnish driver’s performance was the champion team’s only significant weakness in 2018.

Some have suggested Bottas could benefit from the advice of Nico Rosberg, the former Mercedes driver who overcame defeat to beat Lewis Hamilton to the title two years ago.

"No, I don’t need his advice," Germany’s formula1.de quotes Bottas as saying. "I need to find my own way both as a driver and a man."

Speed Week quotes Bottas as saying that he will drive "as though I have nothing to lose" in 2019.

But Villeneuve, the 1997 world champion, thinks Bottas could actually lose his seat.

He said the season finale in Abu Dhabi recently was even "embarrassing" for the 29-year-old.

"I think there is a possibility that Bottas will be replaced by Esteban Ocon during the 2019 season," Villeneuve is quoted by Sky Italia.


3 December 2018 - 10h38, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ricciardo denies wanting ’too much money’ from Ferrari
Next news: Toro Rosso happy with ’guinea pig’ role
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC