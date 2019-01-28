Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas aims to ’be better’ in 2019

"I want to be ahead of Lewis many more times"

 F1


Miniboutik



Valtteri Bottas has got his 2019 season off to a good start with a competitive rally performance.

In his first professional rally, at the Arctic Lapland event in Finland, the Mercedes driver finished fifth overall including a stage win.

"Tricky but truly enjoyable stages," Bottas said.

For the looming F1 season, however, the pressure is on. 29-year-old Bottas struggled in 2018, and now new reserve driver Esteban Ocon is being strongly linked with the race seat for 2020.

Bottas says: "My target is always to be better so I will continue my work together with the team and try to be a better driver.

"Of course I want to be ahead of Lewis many more times than I was in the last two years. I know it’s going to be hard work but I’m willing to work hard.

"Lewis and I have a great team around us and the team spirit is amazing so the amount of strength I get from the team has been amazing and that’s going to help me also this year," he added.


28 January 2019 - 14h42, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: F1 may have to quit petrol engines - Rosberg

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC