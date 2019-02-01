Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Boss suggests Monza prepared to lose F1 race

"The Aci will do its part but..."

 F1


Miniboutik



Monza is not the only F1 venue that is worried about the cost of hosting an annual grand prix, according to Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

The Italian automobile club (Aci) president this week confirmed that Monza is among the 16 F1 circuits protesting the race fees charged by Liberty Media.

"The cost you pay to Liberty Media each year is on average very high," he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"It is really difficult to imagine, in our case as the grand prix of Monza, that in 2018 it had a cost of $24 million, which is a huge amount," Sticchi Damiani added.

He said the last contract agreed was a "sacrifice" because Monza "wanted to find a solution" to remain on the calendar.

"But today it is not possible to have that reasoning, and the problem concerns not only us but all of the grands prix.

"Liberty Media’s demands are too close to what went before and unfortunately on the rise, but that is not possible," Stocchi Damiani insisted.

"The Aci will do its part, as we are perfectly aware of the importance of the role it plays. But we must have a chance of economic sustainability," he added.

"We have to convince Liberty Media that Monza has an irreplaceable value to the world championship and we want that to be recognised."

Sticchi Damiani hinted strongly that Monza is prepared to fail to reach an agreement with Liberty Media.

"This is a negotiation made in a moment of greater serenity than when we signed the agreement with Bernie Ecclestone," he said.


1 February 2019 - 11h33, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team becomes Alfa Romeo Racing
Next news: Haas drivers must work on approach - Steiner
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC