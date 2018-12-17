Logo
F1 - Berger tips Mick Schumacher for Ferrari seat

"Now he has the chance to develop in Formula 2"

 F1


F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks Michael Schumacher’s son is on the road to a career at Ferrari.

Currently, rumours are strengthening that Mercedes and Ferrari are tussling to secure 19-year-old Schumacher for their respective driver development programmes.

"Mick will be at Ferrari in two years, but I don’t know if he will drive the motor home or the F1 car," Berger, a contemporary of Mick’s father Michael Schumacher, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Seriously, in the second part of the season he really impressed me. They say he was strong because he had the best equipment but I saw him win in the wet too," the former Ferrari driver added.

"Now he has the chance to develop in Formula 2 and in a couple of years he can be in his father’s car," Berger said.


17 December 2018 - 12h06, by GMM 



F1
