Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Beating top teams ’ridiculous’ goal - Budkowski

"A big organisation that continues to grow"


21 September 2018 - 08h23, by GMM 

Renault is not ready to charge for the world title.

That is the admission of Marcin Budkowski, a former leading FIA official who has controversially switched to the French carmaker’s works F1 effort.

He has recently been restructuring Renault in the background, but says those efforts will need to continue even after Daniel Ricciardo joins the team.

"We’re currently 1.5 seconds from the best," Budkowski admitted to France’s Auto Hebdo.

"It would be ridiculous to say that we can erase this deficit when you consider organisations like Mercedes and Ferrari," he added.

"But Renault is now a big organisation that continues to grow. At the end of the season, we will have grown by 50 per cent compared to the workforce present at the buyout of Lotus in December 2015.

"We will be close to 700 people at the end of year but that does not mean that the fruit of the collective work of these 700 people will be visible from January," Budkowski said.

"When people arrive, a time of adaptation is necessary. When you have young people, you have to train them.

"And we recruited a lot of apprentices and newly-graduated talents. We are only now seeing the benefits of the recruitments of 2016 and 2017 now."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()