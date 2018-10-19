Logo
F1 - Barcelona to host all winter tests in 2019

All eight days of winter testing


19 October 2018 - 07h40, by GMM 

F1 will stick with Barcelona as its exclusive winter testing venue ahead of the 2019 season.

There had been suggestions the teams might agree to head to an overseas location like Bahrain to guarantee better weather.

But El Mundo Deportivo reports that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will in fact host the only winter testing for the fifth consecutive year.

All eight days of winter testing will take place at the Spanish grand prix venue between February 18 and 21, and February 26 and March 1.


