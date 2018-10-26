Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bad second half of 2018 ’incredible’ - Ricciardo

"I don’t remember a black cat crossing my path"

 F1


Miniboutik



Daniel Ricciardo says his poor second half of 2018 has been "complex and confusing".

The Australian had a strong beginning to the season, even winning in China and Monaco. But since his 2019 switch to Renault was announced, Ricciardo has struggled.

"I don’t remember a black cat crossing my path," Ricciardo, who reportedly punched a hole in his driver room wall a week ago in Austin, said in Mexico.

"I really don’t understand what is happening but I don’t have the feeling that I need to change my approach.

"At the beginning of the season I was very strong but I personally didn’t change anything after Monaco.

"I’ve tried to understand it and become better, but it’s strange that the season was divided into two parts for me. It’s quite incredible actually and I don’t understand how it is possible," he added.


26 October 2018 - 08h15, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Is Hamilton already an All-Time Great of F1?
Next news: Ricciardo, Alonso defend Vettel ’mistakes’
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC